SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - It's Fourth of July weekend round two. There is still a chance to watch the fireworks on the beach, plus local events are sure to draw crowds to local coastal towns.
Rehoboth Beach Celebration
Rehoboth Beach is celebrating Independence Day into this weekend. Watch fireworks from the beach on July 6 at dusk. The Funsters are performing before and after at the bandstand. Parking restrictions are in place.
Lewes Art Show
A 58-year-old event is coming to Lewes this weekend. A variety of art mediums will be on display at Saint Peter's Church on Second Street. Organizers say proceeds go towards supporting multiple community organizations, like the Community Resource Center in Rehoboth and Primeros Pasos. This art show dates back to 1966 and is held on the first Saturday in July. Check out this year's art from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 6.
Yoga on the Canal
Sticking around in Lewes, Yoga on the Canal continues this Sunday. These donation-based classes start at 8 a.m., raising money for locals in need.
Cape May-Lewes Ferry 60th Anniversary
A weeklong celebration is underway for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry's 60th anniversary. Toast the occasion with the specialty cocktail, a White Russian, which gained popularity in the 1960s.
Crab Racing in Millsboro
For the 19th year, crowds will gather to watch crabs race in Millsboro. The annual event is sponsored by and benefits the Sons of AMVETS Post 2. There will be kids' games, raffles, and of course, crab racing from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.