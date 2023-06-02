DELAWARE/MARYLAND - There are a lot of Cool Things to Do this weekend, many of which give back to local veterans and first responders. Patriotic events are planned all weekend long. Plus, if you want to ride on the bay, a bike, or even a bull, there is something for everyone to see and do the first weekend of June.
STAND UP FOR THE BAYS
Paddle races and a festival will be held in Holts Landing State Park on Saturday. Proceeds benefit the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. There are four courses for different ages and levels starting at 9 a.m. The festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with games, raffles, educational opportunities, and more. Click here for more event details.
WHEELS FOR MEALS - JACK O’HALLAREN ANNUAL BIKE RIDE
It's wheels for meals in Milton on Saturday. The Milton Chamber of Commerce says there will be a cookout, music, and libations all at Hudson Fields. The Jack O'Hallaren Annual Bike Ride offers multiple courses, all benefitting Meals on Wheels Rehoboth and the Sussex Cyclists. Click here to register.
LAVENDER FESTIVAL AT LAVENDER FIELDS
Artists and crafters, including Lorraine Messitt of Crystal Blue Jewelry Company, will be in Milton for a two-day festival. This event takes place at Lavender Fields from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
NATIONAL TRAILS DAY
The first Saturday in June marks National Trails Day. The Friends of the Cape Henlopen State Park have an event starting at 8:45 a.m. in the Hawk Watch Pavilion. Volunteers can help clean the trails to keep them safe and beautiful. More details can be found at friendsofcapehenlopen.org.
AMERICAN LEGION FUNDRAISER
There will be a car and bike show, live bands, first responder vehicles, and more at American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Organizers say they have 11 bands lined up, including Sara Spicer from Nashville as the headliner. This event is raising money for the veterans the organization supports.
RESTAURANT WEEK
The Rehoboth Beach Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting Restaurant Week to Support the Red, White, & Blue on the Culinary Coast™! It kicks off Sunday and runs through June 9. The chamber says diners can expect discounts in Lewes, Rehoboth, Dewey, and Coastal Delaware. Some of the money raised goes towards local first responders and the organizations that support them and veterans. Click here for participating restaurants.
D-DAY MEMORIAL PROGRAM
Veterans will be at a D-Day Memorial Program at Fort Miles on Sunday. U.S. Navy Captain David Diefenderfer will read the letter that Gen. Eisenhower sent to the Allied forces just before they embarked for Normandy. Delawareans killed during the Battle of Normandy will be honored with a bell-tolling ceremony. The event starts at 11 am. The Fort Miles Museum will be open to the public until 2:30 p.m.
BULL RIDING COMPETITION
The Ocean City Seacrets PBR Challenger Series is calling spectators to the inlet. Organizers say some of the best bull riders in the world will compete in the 2023 Challenger Series. This event runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
PUNK ROCK FLEA MARKET
Stone and Sage in Milford is hosting a Punk Rock Flea Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers say the Grandpa Mac food truck is coming and there will be live music from Sky King.
SEA GLASS AND COASTAL ARTS FESTIVAL
The Mid Atlantic Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the Lewes Historial Society grounds. Click here for event details from the Lewes Chamber of Commerce.
BEEBE MIRACLE MILE
Beebe Healthcare is celebrating its survivors and caregivers with the Miracle Mile on Sunday starting at 9 a.m. Take a lap around the Rehoboth Health Campus. There, organizers say you can learn about survivorship programs and services in the community. Click here to sign up.