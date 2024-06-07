cool milton viking boat bethany

DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Summer concert season is back plus there's live music at outdoor events across Delmarva. In addition to musical celebrations, there are moving ceremonies coming to the coast.

D-Day Ceremony at Fort Miles

Thursday, June 6 marked 80 years since the D-Day Invasion. A D-Day ceremony in Fort Miles on Saturday, June 8 will honor forty Delawareans who lost their lives during the Battle of Normandy in 1944. It will also commemorate Army Captain Chaplain Morris F. Arnold who ministered to soldiers in Normandy France until he was seriously injured. A ship's bell will be tolled after the name of each solder is read. The Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234 Honor Guard will provide a rifle salute and play taps after the tolling of the names. The ceremony will conclude with a playing of Amazing Grace by bagpiper and Air Force veteran Lani Spahr.

World Ocean Day Celebration

A celebration of the seas is coming to Lewes. The Merr Institute, which helps stranded marine mammals, is hosting a World Ocean Day Celebration at its headquarters off Pilottown Road. It all starts with a beach cleanup at 8 a.m. Arts, crafts, displays and films are set to follow starting at 10 a.m. The event wraps up at 2 p.m.

Milton Pride Fest

From 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday the Milton Pride Celebration takes center stage downtown. The event has a Mardi Gras theme this year. No tickets are needed to enjoy the live music, vendors and food trucks. CoastTV's Charlie Sokaitis and Petey the Peacock will be in attendance.

Analog-A-Go-Go Festival

Dogfish Head's Milton Brewery is transforming into a music venue with a record fair. The Analog-A-Go-Go festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with Dewey Beer Co., Angel City Brewery®, Angry Orchard®, Other Half Brewing and The Veil Brewing Co. joining Dogfish Head and pouring their creations on-site. Dogfish Head's distillery teamed up with the Morrison Hotel Gallery to create the Old Fashioned Rock ‘n’ Roll bottled cocktail, which will be available at the event. The live music lineup, vendor list and beer menu can be found online at dogfish.com/analog-a-go-go.

A board member for CoastTV's parent company Draper Media is a co-founder of Dogfish Head.

Margarita Crawl

A salted rim celebration is coming to Rehoboth Beach on Saturday. Rehoboth Beach Main Street's Margarita Crawl will take attendees through more than 20 bars and restaurants from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available by calling Rehoboth Beach Main Street at 302 227-2772 or by stopping by the office in Grove Park.

Sunrise Fest

The Paradise Grill and Beachin' Bash are hosting the Sunrise Fest on Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m. VIP tickets are available for private beach zone access. Tickets are also available for a raffle to win a Taylor Swift fully authenticated signed guitar. Tickets can be purchased at sunrisefestde.com.

Ocean City Grand Prix Powerboat Race 

Racing teams from around the world are competing for the grand prize in the Ocean City Grand Prix Powerboat Race. Spectators can watch the races from the beach between 5th Street and 30th Street on Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, the Roland E. Powell Convention Center will showcase performance race boats throughout the weekend. The schedule can be found online at raceworldoffshore.com.

Red Bull Foam Wreckers Surf Event

Also happening on the water in Ocean City, the Red Bull Foam Wreckers soft-top surf event will be in town on Saturday. Participants can only use foam or soft-top surfboards, making it an anti-surf, surf contest where anyone who enters can win. The primary goal is to have a great time. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 40th St. Beach. Organizers say surfers spin a wheel to determine which model board they'll be using. Six to ten surfers, each on different boards, will then paddle out. Prizes will be awarded for the most creative and sportive moves. Register at participate.redbull.com.

Salisbury Zoo 70th Anniversary Gala

Beavers, bison, bears, oh my! Celebrate the species and growth of the Salisbury Zoo at its 70th Anniversary Gala Saturday night. The zoo will be closed that day to prepare for the event, which runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Attendees can learn about future projects at the zoo. Organizers also attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new George J. Mengason Eagle Exhibit. Tickets can be purchased at salisburyzoo.org.

Summer Reading Kickoff

Book this event in your weekend plans. The Georgetown Public Library is hosting its fourth annual Summer Reading Kickoff Party at Sand Hill Fields on Saturday. The free event starts at 6 p.m. In addition to celebrating reading, there will be face painting, balloon animals and interactive games like life-sized checkers.

June Bloom Craft and Vendor Festival

Crafts and cupcakes will be for sale at the CHEER Community Center in Georgetown on Saturday. Local artisans and business owners are gathering for the June Bloom Craft and Vendor Festival, where you can shop for everything from delicate handcrafted jewelry to unique home décor and one-of-a-kind gifts. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Second Sundays

Celebrate National Garden Week by stopping by Elmer’s Market in Georgetown for the 2nd Sunday of the month event. The celebration features vendors and food trucks, offering a variety of items to enjoy. The next 2nd Sunday events fall on July 14, Aug. 11 and Sept. 15.

Dewey Beach Auction

Have you ever wanted to own a piece of Dewey Beach’s history? Here’s your chance. The Contractor's Retirement Auction with Emmert Auction Associates will be held this Saturday in Rehoboth Beach. The town says lifeguard stands, street and beach signs, parking meters, lifeguard chair signs, bicycles, and more will be up for auction. The auction starts at 10 a.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Plaza on the Forgotten Mile.

Dewey in Bloom Walk

Staying in Dewey Beach, the one-mile Dewey in Bloom Walk is now open. You can take a stroll along Coastal Highway from Jersey Street to Anchor Avenue and find plant boxes full of colorful flowers. The town says Dewey in Bloom is always accepting donations in any amount to cover the cost of replacement flowers and fall planting. Volunteers are also welcome.

Snow Hill Cleanup event

Downtown Snow Hill is set for a makeover with a community cleanup event on Sunday, June 9. Starting at 8 a.m., volunteers can meet at Green Street and Pearl Street to receive supplies and instructions. Later, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., community members will plant trees and landscape the area on the side of the Pocomoke Canoe Company closest to the bridge. Supplies, including trees and banners, will be provided; participants only need to bring their gloves and energy.

Women's Self-Defense Workshop 

Women can practice their self-defense skills at Dewey Beer in Harbeson on Sunday morning. The event, sponsored by Happy Bodies Pilates, starts at 10 a.m. Donations will go to the Coalition Against Domestic Violence in Delaware. The class will be taught by detective Mario Mastrangelo, a 2nd degree blackbelt. Register on eventbrite.com.

Mead, Metal, and Viking Festival

Party like it’s 793! The Brimming Horn Meadery is hosting its annual Mead, Metal, and Viking Festival all weekend long. This free event takes place at the Milton Meadery off Route 9. In addition to mead, metal, and Vikings, you can also enjoy live music, games, and artisan vendors.

Bethany Beach Songwriter Showcase 

Head to the Bethany Beach Bandstand for the Songwriter Showcase: The Local Connection. Performances are scheduled through Sunday. This event is set to bring three nights of original music written and performed by musicians from around the region to the bandstand. See who's performing at townofbethanybeach.com/263/Events.

Bethany Beach Bandstand Movies

Weekly movie screenings are back at the bandstand on Monday nights at dusk through August. The next movie up is "The Little Mermaid" (2023). For the full movie lineup go to townofbethanybeach.com/396/Movies-on-the-Beach.

Rocking the Docks in Lewes

Get ready for Rocking the Docks in Lewes. Nationally touring artists will be performing at the Lewes Ferry Grounds starting June 12. CoastTV News Anchor Mallory Metzner will be emceeing select concerts throughout the summer. Tickets and season passes are available at rockingthedockslewes.com.

Georgetown Summer Concerts

The Town of Georgetown has announced a summer concert lineup. Admission is free to see the performances, which will take place at Sand Hill Fields. The next performer is Ty Sherwood on June 13. The shows start at 7 p.m. The full season lineup can be found at georgetowndel.com.

