DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Fighter jets are soaring into the weekend in the OC Air Show. That's just one of many cool things to do along the coast.
OC AIR SHOW
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are headlining the show that will fly over the beach and boardwalk June 10 and 11. There will be team set-ups and exhibits from 12th Street to 20th Street Friday to Sunday. Click here for street closures and parking details.
Click here for the lineup and tickets.
BERLIN BATHTUB RACES
Local businesses in Berlin have designed their own racing bathtubs to compete in the 33rd Berlin Bathtub Races. The parade starts at 6:15 p.m. Friday and races start at 6:30 p.m. It's free to attend and free to park.
MILTON PRIDE WEEK
The Milton Theatre invited homes and businesses to display their Pride flags to kick off Pride Month. The Milton Theatre's Milton Pride Week celebration, "Pride Not Prejudice" week continues through the weekend. That includes a drag show Friday night at 8, a Tina Turner Tribute by Forever Tina on Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m., and Suede has pop jazz performances on Sunday and Monday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be found online at MiltonTheatre.com or you can call the box-office at 302-684-3038.
LAUREL LIBRARY BLOCK PARTY
The Laurel Public Library is having its annual block party on Saturday to kick off its summer programming. The free, family-friendly community event offers free food, games, raffle prizes, and more. DJ Cascading Carlos will be on hand, as well as local non-profits and the 501st Legion First State Garrison.
WAGS, WHISKERS, AND WINE
Pet enthusiasts and wine lovers unite! Humane Animal Partners is hosting a "Wags, Whiskers, and, Wine" event at Nassau Valley Vineyards in Lewes on Saturday. The goal is to raise awareness and money for the organization's rescue and adoption efforts. It takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
SODEL CARES 5K
This 5th annual race is raising money for local organizations that help children, at risk youth and adults, and the elderly. The event takes place at Thompson Island starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Runners can refuel at the post race party that offers a breakfast buffet and live music from Hot Sauce Band.
Sign up at: raceroster.com
CLASSICAL CONCERT
Enjoy classical music at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church in Millsboro. The Georgetown Quintet from Washington D.C. will perform Sunday at 4 p.m. That includes classical works from Ravel, Rota, Milhaud, and D'Rivera.