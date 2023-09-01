DELAWARE/MARYLAND - End of summer traditions are happening all weekend long. Some aim to be the grand finale to the season, while others are mourning the fact that it's coming to a close.
FIRST FRIDAY
The Art League of Ocean City is holding an opening reception for its September exhibits on Friday, Sept. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is free. Beverages and hors d’oeuvres will be provided. September 2023 exhibits include:
- “Memories: Storytelling Through Art”
- “Artists Paint OC: Plein Air Exhibition”
- Pat Lang & Lisa Scarbath in Studio E
- Brigitte Bowden in the Spotlight Gallery
- Fay Kempton in the Artisan Showcase
CLASSIC CAR AND JEEP SHOW
The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Classic Car and Jeep Show on Saturday, Sept. 2. It takes place in Veterans Memorial Park from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is free and open to the public. The cost for cars to enter the show is 15 dollars for those who pre-register and 20 dollars cash on the day of the event. Organizers say trophies will be awarded for Best Jeep and car categories such as Antique, Classic and Hot Rod. The event registration page can be found at business.oceanpineschamber.org.
END OF SUMMER CONCERT
An event in John West Park from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 2 will have water Ice & American flag giveaways, patriotic photo opportunities and more. The Hot Sauce Band will perform. Boy Scout Toop 281 will be selling hot dogs, hamburgers and apple pie. VFW Post 7234 Color Guard will start off the patriotic event with Volleys and Taps at 6 p.m.
JAZZ FUNERAL
Plans are underway to mourn the end of summer in Bethany Beach. The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral is celebrated each Labor Day Monday at 5:30 p.m.
This year that's Sept. 4. Mourners dress in black and walk in a parade along the boardwalk. They push a mannequin in a fake casket for the procession.
PIPING OUT PARADE
The Rehoboth Beach Museum is hosting the "Piping Out" Parade on Labor Day. The city says people can bring their instruments, or noise makers or just march along. It starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the north end of the boardwalk. Southern Delaware Tourism calls it a historic tradition to pipe out the summer with a joyous musical parade.