SUSSEX AND WORCESTER COUNTIES - It could be your lucky weekend. One annual parade is hoping to make a return after a three-year hiatus. There are lots of events happening to help you get in touch with your health or your Irish heritage.
5th Delaware Resorts Health-Fitness and Leisure Expo
General Manager David Blake and the team at Custom Fit 360 in Lewes will be offering free fitness assessments at the 5th Delaware Resorts Health Fitness and Leisure Expo on Saturday.
"Everyone's going to be helping anyone progress, so whether it's even our gym or another gym, we're at the front line of preventative measures," Blake says.
Admission is free to meet 90 exhibitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cape Henlopen High School.
"We have Aquacare Physical Therapy, we have Delaware Retiree Connection, we even have a realtor, an aerial photographer," says Delaware Resorts Expo owner Kathy Benson.
Click here for more event details.
Walk in Harriet Tubman's Footsteps
A free tour starts at the Seaford Museum at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Take a stroll along the Nanticoke River as curator Jim Blackwall tells the 1856 story of Tilly Escape to Freedom through Seaford. This event is free to attend.
Ocean City St. Patrick's Day Parade
The Delmarva Irish American Club is planning a bigger and better than ever St. Patrick's Day Parade in Ocean City on Saturday. It's the first since 2019 due to COVID-19 and bad weather.
The parade of green will cruise along Coastal Highway starting at 59th street and ending at 45th street where an Irish Festival is partying in the parking lot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Patrick's Day Festivities in Milton
The 10th annual Lucky Leprechaun 5K starts and ends behind Irish Eyes at 11 a.m. Sunday. It sets the stage for the 15th annual parade at 2 p.m.
Marching bands and floats will start on Atlantic Street, go down Union Street, turn onto Federal and stop by Milton Elementary. The Milton Theatre will have live music throughout the day. Click here for performance details.
"Then we have an after party after the parade is over," says Parade Committee President Maryellen Kiernan with Irish Eyes. "We'll have food. We have different food trucks coming."
These St. Patricks Day festivities benefit the Women's Club of Milton, Milton Chamber of Commerce and Milton Fire Department.