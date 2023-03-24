SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - This weekend is the grand finale to Women's History Month until next year. It's also the first weekend of spring and that means an early sign of Peter Cottontail himself.
WOMEN IN MILTON EXHIBIT
The Milton Historical Society opens for the season on March 25 and with that comes a brand new exhibit that's opening to the public for the first time, featuring women who made an impact in Milton from the mid 1800s to 2021.
Study the Suffragette's who fought for women's right to vote. Meet a Milton woman who was the first in Delaware to register to vote. Get a close-up view of singer songwriter Casse Culver's harmonica and performance shirt. These are just some of the artifacts in the "Women in Milton Breaking Free Raising the Bar" exhibit.
"We have journals from women who sailed on their husband's ships back in the 1800s," says development director Dee Dee Wood. "We have journals from some of the early organizations here in the town. One of them is called the 'First Century Club.' We also have artifacts out of the women's houses like clocks, hats, and gloves."
Wood says the exhibit only features post-mortem women and that the goal in creating it was inclusion and diversity.
Admission to the museum is free, but donations are accepted. The exhibit is open through the end of the year and can be seen during the historical society's hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
DEWEY BEER WOMEN'S COLLABORATIVE POP-UP EVENT
Another celebration of women is on tap at Dewey Beer in Harbeson.
Women owned businesses will have pop up shops from noon to 5 Saturday, March 25. Shop until you drop while trying a brand new beer.
"We're releasing the collab with 11 other breweries," says organizer Krissy McCluskey. "It will be a strawberry pineapple, heavily fruited beer."
THIRD ANNUAL EGG HUNT IN LONG NECK
Peter Cottontail is hopping down the bunny trail to Long Neck early. The Local Ladies of Long Neck will hide 4,000 Easter Eggs outside of AMVETS Post 2. The group of volunteers aims help promote community activities in Long Neck and is donating this third annual egg hunt to the community for free.
Five age groups will hunt for the candy and small toys inside them starting at 11 a.m. on March 25, though organizers have shared that the event will use Sunday as a rain date.
"There are three golden eggs in each section and if you get a golden egg, you bring it up to the admin table and get a bag full of goodies," says Samantha Payne with the Local Ladies of Long Neck.
There are other prizes as well.
"Little like cars, there's some of those slap bracelets, and stickers," says Barbara Painter.
LINE DANCING AT LEFTY'S
Starting this Sunday, Marian Fetherolf is teaching line dancing at Lefty's for free.
"It is an open dance concept," Fetherolf says. "I will do a little bit of instruction at the very beginning to get people who are new to it comfortable with line dancing. As long as they know their right and left foot they're ok."
Wear comfy clothes and shoes that don't have a lot of rubber so you can slide to the beat of the music. The classes are held in the Lefty's "Spare Room."
"I'm very eclectic in my music selection and I'll have different types of music," Fetherolf says. "Jazz, blues, old country, new country, pop, rhythm in blues."
The adult line dancing classes will run every Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and every Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting March 26 and 28.
ART THROUGH THE AGES
The Fort Miles Museum is honoring Delaware artist Howard Schroeder.
The "Art Through the Ages" exhibit will showcase his work from when he was stationed at Fort Miles during World War II and throughout his life in Lewes.
"I think the community will be interested because they're going to see many local scenes of Lewes and surrounding area in Delaware," says Fort Miles President Jim Pierce. "They'll also have an opportunity to see the types of art Howard did while he was traveling in Europe."
Shroeder was a founder of the Rehoboth Art League. Pierce says three other Shroeder family members still live in Lewes and will have work that can't be seen anywhere else on display.
This exhibit costs $5 and is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 25 and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 26.
Organizers say John Schroeder will talk about his father's life and work at noon on Sunday. Reservations for the talks are strongly suggested.