SUSSEX/WORCESTER COUNTY - Tons of events are happening this weekend where you can dance the night away or kick back and relax in front of the big screen.
7th Ocean City Film Festival
Over 70 films are being screened during at 6 locations in the Ocean City area. Day and weekend passes are available, both of which will get you access to after parties, where you can meet some of the film makers themselves.
Short films, documentaries, veteran features, comedies and more are screening at 6 locations through Sunday, including Fox Gold Coast, the Performing Arts Center, as well as different hotels and restaurants.
Some films are about the Ocean City area. Some film makers are from the area. John Waters himself is in town to perform a spoken-word show Saturday night at the Ocean Downs Casino.
"That's the difference at a film festival, is you get to hear directly from the film makers and they're there for the talk backs," says Art League of Ocean City Executive Director Rina Thaler.
Seniors For Seniors Prom
A Prom just for senior citizens is happening in Ocean City. The Taking our Place youth group is transforming their hall at the St. Mary Star of The Sea Parish - Holy Savior Church. The 7th through 12th graders are giving back to seniors in the community.
This is the first year this prom has been held since the pandemic. The space-themed prom is sure to be out of this world. It's open to all senior citizens.
"We have like a king and queen too that we nominate at the end of the night," says Youth Group Member Faith Haddad. "It's kind of based on dancing and voting."
Tickets are $15 for an individual and $25 for a couple. The prom is not a fundraiser, it's a way to give back.
The prom begins after Mass at 6:15 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.
Masquerade Ball
Dance your way into Dewey Beach for a Masquerade Ball from 6 to 11 Saturday night at the Lighthouse Cove Event Center.
WRDE's Charlie Sokaitis is the emcee. The black tie event is raising money for the Boys and Girls Club in Sussex County.
"It's specifically towards scholarships for the kids, kids that can't otherwise participate or attend the Boys and Girls Club, and also for our educational programs," says Delaware Director of Development for Sussex County Zaida Juajardo.
This the 9th year this fundraiser has been held for the Boys and Girls Club. During the event, the Great Futures Award will be presented to Michael Meoli.
302 Day
Celebrate in the 302. Dogfish Head and 302 Horseshoe Crab are hosting a free 302 Day event at the Milton Tasting Room from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Organizers say there will be a Delaware Spirit Costume Contest, new Delaware-centric beer, and other first state themed festivities. The event is an homeage to Delaware's area code.
Winter Delmarva Dogfish BirdiNNg Weekend.
Organizers say there will be opportunities to see waterfowl, seabirds, shorebirds, raptors, and seals. Boats will head out from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4th.
Participants are encouraged to wear their 302 gear as part of the event involves heading to the Dogfish Head Brewery in Milton for the 302 Day Celebration.
A tallly rally will be held at the Dogfish Inn at 3:30 p.m. on March 5th. Here people can share what birds they observed on the field trips and learn about local birding hotspots.
Spring Trade Expo
Stick around after the Ocean City Film Festival because the Hotel Motel Restaurant Association Spring Trade Expo is also happening at the Convention Center Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hospitality buyers and sellers will come together and facilitate business.
