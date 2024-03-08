SUSSEX/WORCESTER COUNTIES - Remember to set your clocks forward on Sunday for Daylight Saving Time. There will be an extra hour of sunlight to explore all the coast has to offer.
HEALTH-FITNESS & LEISURE EXPO
Hone your health and fitness while exploring a leisure lifestyle. Delaware Resorts Expos, LLC is bringing 80 vendors to Cape Henlopen High School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beebe Healthcare will have free health screenings. Bountiful Bowls will be selling healthy breakfast and lunch options. Admission is free.
OC FILM FESTIVAL
Screen 100 independent films from around the world during the 8th annual Ocean City Film Festival. Filmmaker John Waters is back to share stories of what it was like to make his movie "Hairspray" in the 1970s. The festival runs through Sunday at theatres and venues throughout the coastal town. Tickets and multi-day passes can be purchased from ocmdfilmfestival.com.
SIX: TEEN EDITION
From the stage to the screen, you can watch a retelling of the six wives of Henry VIII by the Take Two Drama Club of Sussex Central High School by special permission of Concord Theatricals. The drama teacher says "Six: Teen Edition" is presented in the form of a pop concert. There is one show Friday night at 7 and 2 showings on Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online in advance at onthestage.tickets/show/take-two-drama-club-of-sussex-central-high-school.
PAPER EGG SCAVENGER HUNT
Hunt down 30 paper eggs in a scavenger hunt in Berlin. Two winners who find them all and turn in a completed sheet will be drawn on March 30.
OCEAN PINES RESTAURANT WEEK
The Worcester County Chamber of Commerce is putting on the third annual restaurant week in Ocean Pines. It runs March 8-16. Organizers say visit at least three participating establishments and get your card stamped to qualify for a raffle. Then turn your completed card into the ERA Martin office by 11 a.m. March 18.
GERMAN SUBMARINE LECTURE
Learn about German submarine operations that took place along the east coast during World War II. An author with an upcoming book on the topic will give a free lecture at the Fort Miles Museum at 10:30 Saturday morning. Organizers say author K.A. Nelson's presentation will include German U-Boat activities that occurred along the Delmarva Peninsula and Delaware Capes in 1942, with special emphasis on events relevant to Fort Miles and the Delmarva region. Seating is limited. To reserve your spot go to fortmilesmuseum.org.
MILTON ST. PATRICK'S DAY FESTIVITIES
It's St. Patrick's Day weekend round 1. The 11th annual Lucky Leprechaun 5k at Irish Eyes sets off at 11 a.m. Sunday. The 16th annual parade commences at 2 p.m. and gives back to the Milton Fire Department, Milton Community Foundation, and Milton Chamber of Commerce.
WOMEN'S SELF DEFENSE CLASS
Master your self defense skills at Dewey Beer Company in Harbeson. Women can learn from a detective with a second degree blackbelt. The class benefits local women's domestic violence charities. It wraps up with a deep stretch session from Happy Bodies Pilates. Tickets are available on https://allevents.in/milton/donation-based-women%E2%80%99s-self-defense-and-stretch/10000812649475457
PET PORTRAITS
Get ready for picture day. Humane Animal Partners will have a professional photographer taking paw-some photos of people and their pets on Monday, March 11. Proceeds benefit the shelter. Space is limited. Book your portrait session by calling 302-200-7159. The organization says it is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America to kick off Tour For Life® 2024, a life-saving pet adoption event, in partnership with Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. All dogs are $150 and all cats are $50 at all three locations through March 10.