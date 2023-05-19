DELAWARE/MARYLAND - It's the last weekend before the summer season officially kicks off, but beach towns are gearing up to host a number of events this weekend.
BERLIN
- Cruisers are returning to Main Street in Berlin from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Click here for instructions to enter the event.
CAMBRIDGE
- Powerboats will take the Choptank River on Saturday and Sunday for what organizers say is the oldest active powerboat race in the country. Watch the races from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
LAUREL
- The 2nd Annual Paint Laurel Plein Air event takes place Saturday. Artists will be set up in parks and on farms and streets in the Laurel area to paint the nature that surrounds them. A wet paint sale starts at 11:30 a.m.
LEWES
- National Maritime Day will be celebrated in Canalfront Park in Lewes on Saturday. Tours, boat rides, and activities start at 10 a.m at Lightship Overfalls.
- The DQ Dash 5K and Fun Walk is planned for 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lewes Beach Dairy Queen. Proceeds benefit the Go Fourth Lewes Fireworks.
MILFORD
- Fur Baby Pet Resort in Milford is hosting over 40 crafters and vendors for its Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Fair. The pet-friendly event is celebrating spring from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
MILTON
- The 2nd annual Rally for Our First Responders is returning to Hudson Fields from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. There are 10 beneficiaries this year.
- The inaugural Milton New Music and Wind Fest starts at 2 p.m. on the Federal Street Field. The debut performance of Classical Cellist Janel Leppin and ensemble Volcanic Ash starts at 3 p.m. People of all ages can fly kites during the event. Organizers say you can make one there if you don't have one.
- Sydney's Restaurant and Lounge in Paynter's Mill is hosting its Sundresses and Sangria event from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Loose-leaf teas and gourmet sugars will be highlighted along with mocktail and cocktail recipes.
REHOBOTH BEACH
- The City of Rehoboth Beach has teamed up with the Rehoboth Arts League to Host its first ever Arts Festival. Shop fine art and fine craft in Grove Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
- The Sussex Family YMCA is hosting an inaugural Putt-Putt Golf Tournament at Jungle Jims on Sunday at 1 p.m. The event is for all ages and raises money for the YMCA's annual campaign that provides scholarships to people in the community.
OCEAN CITY
- Hot rods, customs, classic cars, and trucks are cruising through Ocean City all weekend long for the 32nd annual Cruisin' Ocean City. Main events take place in the Ocean City Inlet parking lot and at the Convention Center. Boardwalk parades are scheduled for Friday and Saturday morning.