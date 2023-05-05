DELAWARE/MARYLAND - This weekend is full of spring traditions, annual events, and season re-openings. There are plenty of events to attend while welcoming back the warmer weather.
SPRINGFEST
The 32nd Springfest started on Thursday and runs all weekend long. You can find arts and crafts vendors and free live music in the Ocean City Inlet Lot.
KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY
Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding is hosting a watch party for the 149th Kentucky Derby from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. WRDE's Mallory Metzner is the event emcee.
Wear your craziest pants and craziest hats to enter in the contests. Enjoy mint juleps while placing bids on the horses in the derby. It all raises money for the horses and their riders.
Click here to buy tickets online or they'll be available for purchase at the door.
27TH ANNUAL LEWES BRITISH MOTORCAR SHOW
British cars are coming to the Cape May Lewes Ferry parking lot on Saturday. The annual car show starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. WRDE's Madeleine Overturf is the event emcee.
HISTORIC LEWES FARMERS MARKET
Give a warm welcome back to the Historic Lewes Farmers Market. It's opening for its 18th season at 8 a.m. Saturday in George H.P. Smith Park.
SIDEWALK SALES
The Lewes Merchants' Spring Sidewalk Sale is open downtown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce 40th Annual Spring Sidewalk Sale is open all weekend long from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY
Comics and Gaming in Bethany Beach says there will be free comics and great sales from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
TACO LIBRE
Thompson Island is hosting its first ever Taco Throwdown from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Click here to buy tickets.
CINCO DAYS OF CINCO
Big Chill Surf Cantina is hosting Cinco Days of Cinco all weekend long with festivities that give back to the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays.
WATER FAMILY FEST AND NATIVE PLANT SALE
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays and DNREC are hosting this free event at the James Farm from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be educational exhibits, food trucks, a plant sale, of course, and family activities including horseshoe crab tagging, fish seining, bird identification and a guided walk through the Preserve’s trails.
COMMUNITY CLEANUP
The City of Milford is hosting a 3rd annual Community Cleanup with the help of Downtown Milford, Inc. and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Click here to sign up.
REVELEATION BEER GARDEN GRAND RE-OPENING
Revelation Beer Garden at Hudson Fields is opening for the season on Friday with a celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. A "Cheers to the Season" Ribbon Cutting with The Greater Milton Chamber of Commerce kicks things off at 5:30 p.m. There will be live music by the Fitzkee Brothers Music, a kids zone with bounce houses, food trucks, and more.
TIDALHEALTH HEALTHFEST
TidalHealth and the Laurel School District are teaming up for HealthFest at Laurel High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event is free to attend. There will be health screenings at no cost. TidalHealth says it is pleased to welcome Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard to HealthFest for an autograph session from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Organizers say autographs will be free, but limited to one per person.
BERLIN JAZZ BLUES WINE AND BREWS
The 16th annual Jazz, Blues, Wine & Brews takes place in downtown Berlin from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event is free to attend, but you can purchase wine tasting wristbands or tickets to the Draft Pour. Click here for the event page.
DOVER DAYS FESTIVAL
Fireworks from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday will start the festivities on the Legislative Mall. The Annual Dover Days Parade and Festival celebrates Delaware's Heritage on the Legislative Mall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Governor Carney will participate in the parade. Click here for the event schedule.
RUN THROUGH HISTORY
This inaugural 5K in Fort Miles allows racers to run through history. Proceeds benefit the Fort Miles Museum. The race starts at 9 a.m. and is followed by a a post-race party at The Overlook in Fort Miles. Big Oyster is hosting an after party. Click here to register.
TOUR DE FRIENDS
The Friends of the Cape Henlopen State Park are hosting Tour De Friends. There will be a bike scavenger hunt, bike safety and maintenance demonstrations, and a kids bike rodeo in the Hawks Watch Pavilion starting at 9 a.m. Sunday. Click here to register.
OCEAN PINES BAY DAY
Enjoy boat rides and activities in Ocean Pines on Sunday. Bay Day returns to White Horse Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
MILTON RESTAURANT WEEK
The First Annual Milton & Harbeson Restaurant Week starts on Sunday and runs through May 13. Participating restaurants include Irish Eyes, Milton; Zava Café, Milton, The Milton Dough Bar, Dogfish Head Tasting Room & Kitchen, Po’ Boys Creole, The Nook, Titanic Pizzeria, Revelation Beer Garden at Hudson Fields, Kings Homemade Ice Cream, Milton; Overstuffed Sandwiches, The Milton Theatre, Tequila Real, Sydney’s Restaurant and Lounge, Pizza Machine, Twin Branches Winery and The Brimming Horn Meadery.