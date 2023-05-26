DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Patriotic events and ceremonies are planned in many towns across Delmarva this Memorial Day. Other events are happening leading up to Monday to kick off the summer season.
Memorial Day Events
- Wreaths on the River: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 27 at the Nanticoke River Walk Docks at 9 a.m. Troop 182, sponsored by The Music School of Delaware, in Seaford, will hold the event. Organizers say the ceremony is to honor service members who died while serving at sea, those who were buried at sea or those whose ashes were scattered on the water.
- Sussex County Memorial Day: Organizers say the traditional service will be held on the Georgetown Circle Sunday, May 28 at 1:30 p.m. It's sponsored by the Georgetown Kiwanis Club and the Korean War Veterans Association.
- Wicomico County’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony: This event is held to honor veterans who died in the line of duty. The community is invited to attend the ceremony Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. It takes place at the Wicomico War Veterans' Memorial in front of the Wicomico Civic Center.
- Berlin Memorial Day Parade: Floats, music, food and more will be present to celebrate Memorial Day on Flower Street in Berlin. The parade starts Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m.
- Bethany Beach Memorial Day Service: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7234 will honor the true meaning of Memorial Day with a service at the bandstand starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29.
U.S. Navy Band
The Cruisers from the U.S. Navy Band are scheduled for a couple of performances in the Delaware Beaches this Memorial Day weekend. They will be at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand Saturday at 8 p.m. and the Bethany Beach Bandstand Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
Poseidon Festival
The Town of Bethany Beach is holding its Poseidon Festival this weekend. Some highlights include a pirate and mermaid costume contest, a live mermaid tank performance, glam shell photos and story times, a marine science camp, and more. Click here for the full lineup.
Jolly Roger Season Opening
The rides at 30th Street in Ocean City and Splash Mountain Water Park open Memorial Day Weekend. The rides open at 2 p.m. Friday - Monday. The water park is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday - Monday. Click here for the summer schedule.
Sun Outdoors Frontier Town 60th Anniversary
The Western Park and Water Park open for the season on Saturday. The Western Experience hours are 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for show times. The Water Park is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for ticket information.
Milton Events
The Milton Farmer's Market returns for the season Friday, May 26. There will be a celebratory ribbon cutting at 3:15 p.m. on the lawn of the Milton Historical Society. The market takes place from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at 210 Union Street.
The Horseshoe Crab & Shorebird Festival is back in Milton on Saturday. Enjoy crafts, vendors, and more, while learning about the wildlife that inhabit the first state. It takes place at the Historical Society and Milton Memorial Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The first ever Henlopen Springfest is raising money for charities throughout the community on Saturday at Hudson Fields. There will be a car and truck show, live music, a cornhole tournament, and more all from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The entry fee is $10. Click here for more details.
More events and things to do in Milton can be found on the town's chamber of commerce website at historicmilton.com.
Business Expansion
The Brimming Horn Meadery is kicking off the summer season by opening a second location in Seaford. It's starting out with hours from noon to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Memorial Day Weekend Yard Sale
It's out with the old and in with the new at the Crooked Hammock Brewery in Lewes. The bi-annual yard sale takes place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event coincides with the release of Hammock Light. The light lager is brewed by new Head of Brewing Operations Larry Horwitz.
West Side Creative Market
The Developing Artist Collaboration's weekly West Side Creative Markets start up again on Memorial Day. The organization says a rotating line-up of artist vendors, live music, food trucks, and more will be in West Rehoboth from 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays.