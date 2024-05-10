DELAWARE/MARYLAND - There are plenty of ways to celebrate the beautiful mother figures in your life at fun events across Delmarva.
Free Carriage Rides
The Town of Berlin and Town of Berlin Main Street & Arts and Entertainment District are hosting free carriage rides on Saturday, May 11. Organizers say no reservations are needed. Just line up in the alley on Pitts Street.
Mother's Day Flowers
Fresh flower bouquets and sweet treats can be found at the Historic Lewes Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon in George H.P. Smith Park.
Strawberry Festival
Fresh strawberries, desserts and even strawberry wine can be found at the Lewes Fire Department Station 2 on Janice Rd. on Saturday. The event promises animals to pet and trucks to touch with over 70 vendors, a petting zoo and adoptable dogs from Grass Roots Rescue. CoastTV's very own Petey the Peacock will be in attendance. This 2nd annual Strawberry Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 11.
Dewey Golden Jubilee
Hundreds of golden retrievers will take to the sand and the surf for Dewey's Golden Jubilee. The lineup of events includes parading through Rehoboth Beach Friday night, a romp on the beach on Saturday and a Bonfire on the beach Saturday night.
Dewey Lions Club Community Day
The Town of Dewey Beach says there will be a magic show, games, face painting, crafts, eye screenings, educational and interactive experiences and more on Dagsworthy St. on Saturday. The town says the Brandywine Valley SPCA and Rehoboth Beach Vol. Fire Co. will also be in attendance at the Lions Club Community Day. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Dewey Arts and Fun Fest
The Dewey Business Partnership's 13th annual festival plans to have over 50 artists at the Rusty Rudder on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Organizers say there will be live music, a student art gallery and the chance to create your own work of art.
Southern Delaware Arts Festival
Admission is free to check out student performances, community music and kids crafts at Sussex Central High School on Saturday. The 3rd annual Southern Delaware Arts Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Indian River School District announces that the Take Two Drama Club of Sussex Central High School will present the musical “21 Chump Street” by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and by special permission of Concord Theatricals. Even though entrance is free, the district says a $5 donation to attend the musical will be gratefully accepted.
Train Day
Visit the Pennsylvania Railroad red caboose and Lewes passenger station replica that sit next to the Lewes Public Library on Saturday. The Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association is hosting its annual Train Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11. Learn about the history and significance of the association and how it plans to restore a 1913 steam engine and make it part of this display.
Lewes in Bloom Benefit Concert
Flowers are a common Mother's Day present, but if you're looking for something to do with the mother figures in your life there is a benefit concert for Lewes in Bloom on Saturday, May 11 at Groome Church. Organizers say listeners can hear a bouquet of classical music when pianist and composer Nina Siniakova performs that day at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at groomechurchlewes.org.
Stamp out Hunger
When mail carriers head out on Saturday, they'll also be picking up packages in return. The nationwide Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive helps supply local food banks. Simply leave your nonperishable food donation by your mailbox on May 11.
Planting Event
Give back to Mother Nature at a planting event at the Stockley Center in Georgetown on Saturday. The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays and Georgetown Public Library are teaming up to host the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers say the plan is to use native flowers to create vegetated filter strips.
Trails Day
The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park are hosting a Trails Day on Saturday. The group says volunteers can help clean up trash along the Pinelands Nature Trail. Garden tools will be provided, but the group says to bring a bag for trash and make sure to wear gloves. Volunteers are being asked to meet at 8:45 a.m. at the playground parking lot.
Race 4 Warriors
Race 4 Warriors in the Cape Henlopen State Park on Saturday supports wounded warriors and homeless veterans. There's a 5k and a half marathon Saturday morning followed by a celebration with live music and vendors. The course that runs down the coastline represents how our troops march on desert sands in the Middle East. Sign up and view the full schedule at race4warriors.org.
Cambridge Crab Run
Cambridge is getting crabby for Mother's Day with the half marathon and 5k crab run. Sign up at cambridgecrabrun.com. The race starts at Gerry Boyle Park at Great Marsh.
Jolly Roger Free Fun
Moms can play for free at Jolly Roger Amusement Park on Sunday if they bring a child. This promotion includes the giant wheel at the pier, the cyclone cart coaster at SpeedWorld and a round of mini golf at 30th St.
Mother's Day Restaurant Menus
Thomspon Island, Victoria's Restaurant and the Kiwi's Tiki Hut & Kove in Rehoboth Beach, as well as Harvest Tide in Bethany Beach, are offering brunch.
The Crooked Hammock and Big Chill Beach Club will have Mom-mosas and Mother's Day menu specials.
Sirocco in Rehoboth Beach is offering a three-course Mother's Day dinner.
Vacasa Pro Women's Open
Some of the world's top tennis players are slated to face off at Sea Colony from May 13-19. Spectators can watch them for free during the Vacasa Pro Women's Open at the Sea Colony Racquet Sports Center. Matches start at 10 a.m. each day. There's a kids day from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on May 15.