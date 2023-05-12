SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Mother's Day gifts and activities await at a number of local events.
FUNLAND OPENING WEEKEND
As tradition stands, Mother's Day Weekend is opening weekend for Funland in Rehoboth Beach. 18 rides await the whole family. The park opens at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Click here for the season schedule.
DELAWARE BOTANIC GARDENS
Non-members can enter the Delaware Botanic Gardens in Dagsboro for free on Mother's Day if they bring a non-perishable food item for the Food Bank of Delaware. The gardens are open on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MILTON RESTAURANT WEEK & SECOND SATURDAYS
It's not too late to take Mom out for a bite during Milton and Harbeson Restaurant Week. That ends May 13, but this Saturday also marks the start of Second Saturdays for the summer season. Shop local for that Mother's Day gift. The Greater Milton Chamber of Commerce says a picture of one of the Grass Roots Rescue Dogs will rotate from one chamber business to another each Second Saturday. Walk into the store where you see Nibbles on the door this weekend for the chance to win a 50 dollar gift card.
NATIONAL TRAIN DAY
Saturday is National Train Day. The Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association will celebrate with the grand opening of Lewes's Little Red Caboose. Activities will be going on from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Lewes Public Library and the Rollins Community Center. Railroad-themed merchandise will be for sale.
HISTORIC LEWES FARMERS MARKET
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in George H.P. Smith Park. A "Plant for Success" demonstration by Lewes in Bloom starts at 10 a.m.
DEWEY BEACH ARTS AND FUN FESTIVAL
The Dewey Beach Arts and Fun Festival takes place on the bayside of Dickinson Street from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Organizers say you can shop for a present for Mom at 50 different vendors. There will be live music, children's activities, a chalk art competition, and even dog adoptions.
MILFORD CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL
The first annual Milford Cherry Blossom Festival will offer family activities like cow cuddling, face painting, and shopping for the perfect Mother's Day gift. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Milford Senior High School