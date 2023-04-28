DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Despite the forecasted weekend weather, many cool things to do are happening rain or shine.
OCEAN TO BAY BIKE TOUR
Cyclists will start pedaling along Garfield Parkway at 7 a.m. Saturday. Four different rides will take them from the ocean to the bay.
"We have over 2,000 cyclists that will be on roadways the whole way up to Rehoboth down to Hemp Hills in Maryland," says Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lauren Weaver.
There's still time to sign up for the 10 mile Coastal Cruise that benefits the Center for the Inland Bays and ride from Bethany Beach to the Big Chill Beach Club any time between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
DOODLES IN DEWEY
Over 900 people and 500 Doodles are registered for the annual Doodles in Dewey event. There will be a parade and costume contest on Friday, Doodle Romp on the beach at the end of McKinley Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and "Yappy Hours" throughout the weekend.
"It's pure joy just to see that many dogs romping and playing on the beach and people playing with them," says Paws for People Interim Executive Director Clarice Ritchie. "They can learn a lot about the pet therapy work of Paws for People."
Ritchie says the organization is always looking for more affectionate pets to join the therapy program. All breeds are welcome.
SPRING FLING TRAIN AND TOY SHOW
The Delaware Seaside Railroad Club is hosting its annual train show at the Roxana Firehouse from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be operating train layouts for guests to see and push buttons to interact with, refreshments, and door prizes.
Admission costs six dollars, but children 10 and under are free.
"There will be a little Thomas the Train set that the kids can operate with the remote control and then there's also a train table there that is HO layout that's actually for sale," says club president John Hodges.
MILTON ARTS GUILD CELEBRATION AND MARKET
The Milton Arts Guild will hold its Spring Fling Celebration and Market rain or shine all weekend long inside the 107 Federal Street Gallery.
Organizers say the hours for the weekend are April 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and April 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes an opening reception for the public to see a new exhibit, “Swims, Flies or Crawls.”
SOUTHERN DELAWARE KIDNEY WALK
The Southern Delaware Kidney Walk has a different start location for its 15th annual event. Due to construction at the main beach area of the Cape Henlopen State Park, the three-mile walk will start in Fort Miles.
WRDE's Madeleine Overturf is the event emcee. Registration opens at 10 a.m. on April 30. The walk begins at 11 a.m.
Associate Executive Director for the National Kidney Foundation Serving Delaware and Maryland Nicole Scharf says the event has already reached its $40,000 fundraising goal.
"About a third of the money goes to research, another third of the money goes towards our Patient Emergency Assistance Program, which is designed to help people that are suffering from kidney disease," Scharf says. "It could be transportation to and from dialysis. It could be help with medication, help with rent, help with food, and then a portion of it goes towards our education programs for patients and their families to teach them about how to slow the progression of kidney disease, how to look for a living kidney donor if you're faced with a kidney transplant and tons of other things."
OC BRIDAL SHOW
Brides to be will unite in Ocean City. It's the 20th anniversary of the OC Bridal Show from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Seacrets. Brides can meet wedding vendors and roll giant inflatable dice to win a free wedding dress or $500 cash prize.
FAMILY ARBOR DAY EVENT
The Sussex Preservation Coalition is sponsoring the Family Arbor Day on Saturday. The event is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Stango Park beside the Lewes Public Library.
The mission is to plant trees to commemorate all the trees lost in Sussex County. Organizers say the event is rain or shine, but that the Rollins Center will be available if it is needed.
CAMP REHOBOTH WOMENS FEST
The four-day event began on Thursday, April 27 and it runs through April 30.
According to the event page, there will be dancing opportunities at local bars and restaurants, sports, health screenings, an expo, an auction, and more.
"HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD" ICE SHOW
Over 50 figure skaters will be performing in the Bay Country Figure Skating Club's spring ice show. Performances are inspired by a range of familiar movies.
Shows are scheduled to take place at the Centre Ice Rink at the Delaware State Fairgrounds April 28 at 6 p.m. and April 29 at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.