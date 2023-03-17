SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Saint Patrick's Day Weekend has arrived. Celebrations and events all weekend long are helping businesses and musical groups kick off the next season.
OPENING WEEKEND IN DEWEY BEACH
The Rusty Rudder has green fireworks at 9:30 Friday night and live music until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Starboard is hosting its annual St. Patrick's Day party. It signifies the start of the busy season for the businesses in Dewey Beach. Live music is planned through Sunday. Find the party at the end of the green carpet.
"This is the weekend we've called our opening weekend for almost 50 years," says Starboard owner Steve Montgomery. "The difference is for the last 10, we've been open all winter. That being said, we still celebrate it as our opening. It's kind of the kick off of the season."
The Delaware Office of Highway Safety has codes for Lyft App users to get 20 dollars off from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
This weekend is your chance to donate to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company in return for VIP passes to the bar's shorter line in the summer. Montgomery expects to raise $30,000 from the passes during opening weekend.
GEORGETOWN BLOCK PARTY
A family friendly St. Patrick's Day block party will crowd into the court house parking lot in Georgetown at the corner of Race and Pine Streets on Saturday.
There will be a bake off, photo booth, Irish food, live music, and more from noon to 6. The Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first of what will hopefully become an annual event.
"We have a gaming trailer that's coming, so kids can do all their gaming or adults that want to be kids for the day, we have a train that will run, so the kids can do rides on "Little Toot" is what we call him," says Georgetown Chamber of Commerce President Linda Price We have face painting for the kids."
Price says Race Street will be closed during the event for the train rides and pedestrian traffic.
Cocktails @ Three Band will perform from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Love Seed Mama Jump from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Nonprofit Pathways to Success is doing a 50/50 raffle to raise money for their mission of helping high school seniors start their careers or go onto college.
"Plus Cafe on the Circle, which is right across the street from us, is doing corned beef all day long and we have Fiona's Fish and Chips, so everyone can get their Irish food and they can get barbeque," Price says.
SODELO SPRING CONCERT
On Sunday listen to a string orchestra comprised of musicians from the community. They range in age from middle school to retirees.
SODELO'S Spring Concert takes place at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center at 3 p.m. Arrive by 2 for a pre-concert chat with Guest Soloist Bob Cafaro from the Philadelphia Orchestra who will play a Haydn Cello Concerto.
The concert is free and represents the culmination of SODELO's first season and anniversary of the group's formation.
Co-founder and Music Director James Allen Anderson says listeners can expect to hear music from the early classical period up to the contemporary period.
"You can hear nature, you can hear sunlight on the water, you and hear this sense of angst with maybe trepidation, with this waltz section in the middle," Anderson says.