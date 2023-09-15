DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Get a taste of what Southern Delaware has to offer this weekend at local events that celebrate food and culture.
SOUTHERN DELAWARE FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL
Delaware chefs will face off in a cooking competition at the Southern Delaware Food and Wine Festival while you enjoy creative cuisine from local restaurants. There are over 100 beverage options to wash it down with. It's all happening Saturday at the Nassau Valley Vineyards in Lewes from noon to 3:30 p.m.
A link to purchase tickets is available at sodelfest.com.
Every year the festival raises money for local nonprofit organizations. Head Start Delaware is the beneficiary this year. That includes the early childhood education programs of Head Start and Early Head Start.
FESTIVAL HISPANO
Celebrate Hispanic culture at the annual Festival Hispano on Sunday, Sept. 17. North Race Street in downtown Georgetown will be the spot for music, dances, and latino cuisine starting at 11 a.m. Organizers say you can enjoy music and dances performed by local, national, and international groups, as well as traditional arts and crafts. On-air talent from CoastTV News and Telemundo Delmarva will be in attendance.
CONSTITUTION DAY
Sunday, Sept. 17 is Constitution Day. The Major Nathaniel Mitchell Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a program in the Georgetown Circle starting at 3:55 p.m. Organizers say the program includes remarks by local leadership, the Pledge of Allegiance, American Creed, Preamble, the Star-Spangled Banner National Anthem, and the reading of the Amendments.
BREWS & ROOS
A craft beer festival takes place in the zoological park at Barnhill Preserve of Delaware in Frankford on Sept. 17. Proceeds benefit wildlife in Costa Rica.
RIVERWALK FREEDOM FESTIVAL
Milford's largest outdoor festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 16 in downtown Milford from Walnut Street to Bicentennial Park. The event features a beer garden, food court, pet parade, and street rod and custom car show. Organizers say pets are welcome to participate in the "pet-riotic" park and parade. The event features pet vendors and splash pools for furry friends to enjoy. Dress your pet in red, white and blue for a chance to win prizes. The Riverwalk Freedom Festival Starts at 9 a.m. Fireworks are at dusk.
MILTON GARDEN CLUB
Seven diverse gardens with live music will be open for the 22nd annual Milton Garden Tour. Tickets can be purchased online at themiltongardenclub.org.
OC BIKE FEST
Motorcyclists and enthusiasts flock to Ocean City for the annual OC Bike Fest. This year it will be held through Sept 17. with live music, events and services.
BIKER BASH
American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro is hosting a biker bash on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
FIRST RESPONDERS DAY
The Town of Millville is hosting a First Responders Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Evans Park. The town says there will be fire trucks, ambulances, other rescue vehicles and kids activities.
CLEANUP EVENT
Volunteers can pick up trash along Williams Pond and the Nanticoke River in Seaford on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The city says it will have supplies available for the clean-up.
CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT
A charity golf tournament at Mulligan's Golf Course in Georgetown on Saturday benefits Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding. Registration can be found at sdtrhr.com
WORCESTER COUNTY FAIR
The Worcester County Fair is happening all weekend long in Byrd Park in Snow Hill. There will be livestock shows, a bounce house, watermelon-eating contest, archery tag and more.