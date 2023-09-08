DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Events are planned for all of the history buffs, art aficionados, wine and beer lovers, and chocolate connoisseurs along the coast. It's a weekend to celebrate history and culture.
45TH ANNUAL NANTICOKE INDIAN POWWOW
Traditional Native American music, dances, art, crafts, jewelry, and more will bring people together to celebrate and learn about the culture. The 45th annual Nanticoke Indian Powwow will be at Hudson Fields in Milton on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets cost 10 dollars for adults and 5 dollars for children 11 to 17. Children 10 and under are free. Camping onsite is 25 dollars per night or 35 dollars for two nights. Click here to purchase tickets.
BOARDWALK ARTS FESTIVAL
The Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival is also in its 45th year. Over one hundred artists will be showcasing and selling their paintings, woodwork, metal work, photography and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. A wine tasting is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. that day. A list of exhibiting artists and wine tasting tickets can be found at bethanybeachartsfestival.com.
86 HOOK AND LADDER BREWFEST
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company is hosting its inaugural 86 Hook and Ladder Brewfest at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday. A dozen local and regional breweries will have samples and you can vote on your favorites. There will also be food, music, raffles, and giveaways. Tickets can be purchased at 86brewfest.com.
WINE ON THE BEACH
Maryland wineries will have wine to sample or to purchase by the glass, bottle or case. Wine on the Beach takes place in the Ocean City Inlet Parking Lot on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers say there will also be micro brews from local craft breweries, as well as domestic beers. It costs 30 dollars for one-day admission, a commemorative wine glass, and samples. Click here to purchase tickets.
ANNUAL CHOCOLATE TASTING
Taste homemade chocolate in the Cape Henlopen State Park from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The annual chocolate tasting takes place at the Officer's Club. 8 dollars gets you six tastings. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park Education Fund and other park activities. Park entry fees will be in effect.
ABRAHAM LINCOLN PROGRAM
Step back in time with the Milford Museum. The American History Series continues with an Abraham Lincoln program. It's called, "Everybody's Second Choice: The Story of How Abraham Lincoln Became President." The museum says the presentation focuses on Lincoln's win in the November 1860 election. The event takes place on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library.
HISTORY REVIVAL
The Zwaanendael Museum is partnering with the Lewes Public Library to host a "History Revival" throughout the month of September. Lectures at the library on Saturday will explore two historic ships. Learn about the Lightship Overfalls at 2 p.m. Saturday. Then at 3 p.m. hear about the history of the HMS DeBraak and what it was like during the salvage of the ship in the 1980s. Registration for the History Revival series is available on the Lewes Public Library website.
ADOPT-A-PET-DAY
Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 is teaming up with the Worcester County Humane Society to host Adopt-A-Pet-Day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in the lodge parking lot. Donations will be accepted during this event. The shelter's needs list can be found at worcestercountyhumanesociety.org/donate/.
WOMEN'S HEALTH WALK
Narcan and overdose training will be offered at Soroptimist Park in Seaford on Saturday as part of the Women's Health Walk. Over 30 vendors are scheduled to be present. La Red Health Center is hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1158 Middleford Road in Seaford.
SMALL TOWN THROW DOWN
A free country music concert takes place in downtown Berlin on Saturday. Organizers say there will be beer, food, and local artists. The Small Town Throw Down runs from 1 to 6 p.m.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT-BREAKFAST
Start your Sunday with the most important meal of the day. Both the Powellville and Ellendale Volunteer Fire Companies are hosting all-you-can-eat breakfasts. Powellville's takes place from 8 to 11 a.m. and benefits Salisbury Retired Assistant Chief Brian Records. Ellendale's takes place from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and tickets benefit the fire company.