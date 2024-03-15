DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Big community events double as St. Patrick's Day parties and season kickoff celebrations. Here are your Cool Things to Do this weekend.
OCEAN CITY ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE
The Delmarva Irish American Club's traditional parade returns to Ocean City on Saturday. Sounds of Ireland will fill the streets of the town. The club says it has raised $550,000 in parade proceeds over the years that donated to scholarships and other charities. The parade commences at noon and marches down Coastal Highway from 59th Street to 45th Street. The town urges visitors to arrive before 10:30 a.m. Parade organizers say you won't be able to park on 57th through 61st streets because that's where the floats will be. Southbound traffic will be down to a single lane.
DEWEY BEACH OPENING WEEKEND
An unofficial season kickoff in Dewey Beach raises money for the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company. The Starboard is extending its St. Patrick's Day weekend party into its parking lot. Those who donate will get a VIP card in return to use to get into the bar and restaurant faster on busy summer nights.
GEORGETOWN BLOCK PARTY
The theme continues in Georgetown. Grab your lucky charm and head out to the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce's block party. This year it's at Revelation Craft Brewery on South Bedford Street. Organizers say you can expect music, vendors, a bake-off, kids' activities, a photo booth and more. It runs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Brandywine Valley SPCA will have adoptable pets present at the event.
MILFORD PUB CRAWL
Downtown Milford, INC. is toasting the city with its annual St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl. It runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday as a way to bring together local shops, pubs, and restaurants. Buy a bracelet through the organization to access the deals. Organizers say there will be a park and ride bus across from Arenas in Milford. They say the bus will run between Arena's, Easy Speak Spirits, Mispillion River Brewing, and Surf and Turf. For more information, call 302-839-1180.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 28 CELEBRATION
It's a dual celebration in Millsboro on Saturday. American Legion Post 28 is celebrating its 41st birthday and it will have an Irish Menu for St. Patrick's Day. A ruban dip crostini, Irish stew, shepherd's pie, cornbeef and cabbage and more will all be served from noon to 8 p.m. The party runs from 4 to 6. The legion says this event also serves as an open house for the community to visit and learn more.
SEARCH FOR THE SHAMROCKS
In Chincoteague search for the shamrocks at businesses around the island.
The Chamber of Commerce says cross the finish line by 5 p.m. Saturday for a chance to win prizes.
EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA
A different holiday is taking over the theme of one event. Unity Perspectives is hosting its annual Easter Eggstravaganza on the Milford Middle School field starting at 11 a.m. Organizers say kids 12 and under should have an adult with them. Contact 302-245-4456 for more information.
BLOOMIN' DANCE PARTY
Get your groove on. Rehoboth in Bloom's annual dance party is at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center Friday night from 7 to 10. It's a fundraiser for the organization that plants flowers to beautify the city. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.downtownrb.com/calendar.
DELAWARE BOTANIC GARDENS
Spring into opening weekend at the Delaware Botanic Gardens. Guided tours are back Thursdays through Sundays. The gates reopened on Thursday for people to learn about the forest and meadow and get a behind-the-scenes look at the wildlife that calls it all home. The calendar of events can be found at delawaregardens.org.
Ocean Pines Restaurant Week runs through Saturday. Don't forget to check your favorite places to eat to see if corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and Irish stew are on their menus.