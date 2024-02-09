SUSSEX/WORCESTER COUNTY - It's a big weekend with two major events to plan for. It's Super Bowl weekend and since Valentine's Day falls on a weekday again this year, many will celebrate on the weekend before or after the holiday.
CARRIAGE RIDES
The Town of Berlin is offering free horse drawn carriage rides on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers say reservations aren't needed for this romantic ride. Just line up at the corner of Pitts and Main Street.
PHOTO CONTEST
Maybe a carriage ride is part of your photo contest entry. The Town of Berlin is asking people to take a photo with someone or something they love in Berlin. post it with #LoveWinsInBerlin on Facebook or Instagram for the chance to win prizes like a rail bike ride or spa session. The deadline to enter is Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. The drawing will be held on Feb. 14.
ECO-FRIENDLY VALENTINE'S
The Maryland Department of the Environment says show love to Mother Earth for Valentine's Day. Make sustainable jewelry, get a recyclable card, make your own gift, and shop local to make or buy delicious treats.
COOKIE DECORATING
Hammer & Stain Lower Delaware in Lewes is teaming up with The Flour Shop for a Valentine's cookie decorating DIY workshop on Saturday at 4 p.m. Organizers say the event is family-friendly and open to ages 6 and older. Tickets can be purchased hammerandstainlowerde.com.
CLEAN-UP EVENT
Show love to the coast at the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park's monthly trails day on Saturday. Volunteers are needed to prune, pick up trash, and help maintain the trails, beaches and walkways within the park. The Friends say bring a trash collection bag and arrive by 8:45 a.m. at the the McBride Bathhouse in the main beach parking lot.
SINGLES PARTY
The Big Chill Surf Cantina's annual "Love Stinks, Let's Drink" singles party is back Saturday night. The bar says there will be live music, drink specials, and a stoplight party starting at 8 p.m.
LOVERS LANE 5K
The Seashore Striders annual Lovers Lane boardwalk 5K is back Sunday morning. Runners will set off and get their hearts pumping starting at 10 a.m. Register at seashorestriders.com.
VEGAN VALENTINE'S DINNER
VegRehoboth is planning a Vegan Valentine's Dinner at The Pines on Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach starting Sunday at 4 p.m. Savory appetizers and dinner options are available. White chocolate cremeux and salted caramels will cap things off to satisfy your sweet tooth and your sweetheart.
SUPER BOWL ADOPTION PROMOTION
Show shelter pets some love this Super Bowl weekend and bring one home in time to watch the big game. Wear your favorite jersey to the Humane Animal Partners to get 50 dollars off adoptions through Feb. 10. Click here to learn more about the "Rescue Bowl Promotion."
PUPPY BOWL
Watch adorable puppies drag toys around to score touchdowns in the Puppy Bowl on Sunday. The Brandywine Valley SPCA's Dominic represents Team Fluff, and Vanessa represents Team Ruff. The Puppy Bowl is scheduled to air on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet. The Super Bowl will air on CoastTV's sister station WBOC.