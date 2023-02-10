SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Valentine's Weekend along the coast is full of events that are sure to get hearts pumping.
Brimming Horn Mead and Chocolate Pairing
Mead and dine with your sweetheart. The Brimming Horn Meadery is pairing four meads with chocolates from Candy Kitchen Friday through Sunday and it only costs $12.
"The Feya's Kiss, we're going to do a white chocolate caramel," says Mead Maker Jon Talkington. "For the Biornbar we're going to do a dark chocolate tiramisu, for Seeds of the Underworld we're going to do a double dark chocolate, and the Chertto we're going to do the traditional dark chocolate and cherry cordial."
Love Stinks, Let's Drink at Cantina
Big Chill Surf Cantina is celebrating the singles, but all are welcome to enjoy love-themed drinks. The event "Love Stinks, Let's Drink is back Saturday, February 11th from 8 p.m. to close.
"We're actually running a stop light party, so if you grab a green wrist band it shows that you're single, a yellow wristband is complicated and a red wrist band you're in a relationship," says Marketing Coordinator Victoria Dalton.
Valentine's 5K and Couples Run
The Inaugural Valentines 5k & Couples Run in Rehoboth Beach aims to get hearts pumping Sunday morning. The race starts at the Bandstand at 10 a.m. and goes to Gordons Pond and Back. Organziers say wear your best red and pink Valentine's gear because the best-dressed Cupid will be rewarded.
Prizes will be given out to the fastest in each age group to run down lovers lane, also known as the boardwalk. Couples can add their cardio time together.
"The top male and female finisher will receive the large board and the top female and male finisher over 40 years old will get the master award," says Seashore Striders Director Tim Bamforth.
Registration is open through Sunday morning. Click here to register online.
$14 Pet Adoption Fees
Fill your heart with puppy or kitty love. Brandywine Valley SPCA's adoption fee is just $14 for dogs one year or older that weigh at least 40 pounds and cats 6 months or older Saturday through February 19th. Click here to see the adoptables.