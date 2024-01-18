MARYLAND - On Thursday, Attorney General Anthony Brown joined a coalition of 26 states in sending a letter to the Federal Communications Commission, urging regulation of A.I. generated texts and robocalls.
A.G. Brown joins the Attorneys General of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont and Washington.
The letter can be viewed at marylandattorneygeneral.gov. It emphasizes the potential for harm when telemarketers use artificial intelligence and asks for restrictions.
The coalition argues that marketers wanting to use A.I. to impersonate a human voice should be required to follow the rules of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.
“Artificial intelligence often makes distinguishing between real and fake nearly impossible. Telemarketing campaigns that use artificial intelligence is another tool that certain businesses use to disrupt and defraud hard-working Marylanders,” Attorney General Brown says.