LONG NECK, Del. - A commercial fire was reported at Cadia Rehabilitation Renaissance around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
When CoastTV News arrived to the nursing home, the people who live there were in the early stages of evacuation protocol. This was along John J. Williams Highway.
First responders say ultimately the fire was contained to a mechanical room thanks the on-site sprinkler system.
"The evacuation was started, but as a result of the containment of the fire there will be no residents displaced," says Patrick Miller with the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.