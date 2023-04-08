Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, southern New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sunday night is also forecast to experience widespread frost conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&