Milton Delaware boasts as being the birth place of five men who would go on to become governors. David Hazzard was one who stayed close to his hometown. Hazzard was born on May 18, 1781, less than four months before the British surrendered at Yorktown essentially ending the Revolutionary War. When the British made an attempt on American soil in the early part of the 19th century, Hazzard was a member of the Delaware militia helping strengthen the defenses of Lewes. It was during this time he was appointed Justice of the Peace.
After failing in two prior attempts, Hazzard won election as Delaware's 28th Governor in 1829. Infrastructure was a big part of his administration. Roads and bridges improved in the state. One of the United States' first railroads was built during his administration, the New Castle & Frenchtown railroad. After his term, Hazzard was then elected to the state senate. In 1844, he was appointed as Associate Justice of the Delaware Supreme Court.
David Hazzard died on July 8, 1864 and was laid to rest in the Goshen Cemetery in Milton. His marker along the Broadkill River was erected in 2003.