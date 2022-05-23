In 1737 carpenter Samuel Paynter purchased the land on where the home stands. Four years later river and bay pilot Luke Shields bought the house.
Because of its proximity to the nearby Lewes Creek, the house was in a great location for those who piloted the waters of the region.
In fact this area was not part of Lewes, it developed into a separate community called Pilot Town.
The name Maull House comes from Thomas Maull who bought the house in 1836. It was kept in the Maull family until 1957
In 1962 the David Hall Society and Daughters of the American revolution became its owners. In 1970 the house was listed in the National Registry of Historic Places.
The marker along Pilot Town Rd was erected in 2000.