BETHANY BEACH, Del. — The Marine Education, Research, and Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute sprang into action on February 8th to aid a young gray seal pup that had come ashore in front of Sea Colony in Bethany Beach.
The pup, affectionately named Juliette by the rescue team, was discovered alert and active but noticeably underweight. MERR staff monitored her condition throughout the day, ultimately deciding to rescue her on the morning of February 9th.
After a tiring day on the beach, Juliette took a much-needed nap during her transport. She is currently en route to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, NJ, where she will undergo comprehensive evaluation and care.
Juliette's journey to Brigantine involves receiving nutritional support, fluids, and a thorough examination to assess any potential underlying health concerns. The timing of her rescue coincides with the approaching Valentine's Day, prompting the rescue team to christen her with the fitting name of Juliette.