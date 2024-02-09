Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding will continue to occur around the times of high tide through Saturday, with this potentially more widespread along the shores of Rehoboth Bay, Indian River Inlet Bay, and Little Assawoman Bay. The greatest impacts due to minor inundation of flood prone roadways will occur around the morning high tides. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/08 AM 6.5 1.8 1.2 Minor 09/08 PM 5.0 0.3 1.0 None 10/09 AM 6.5 1.8 1.1 Minor 10/09 PM 5.2 0.5 0.9 None 11/10 AM 6.2 1.5 0.9 Minor 11/10 PM 5.5 0.8 1.0 None &&