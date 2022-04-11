Colonel John Haslet fought with the British during the French and Indian War. When the American colonies declared their independence, Haslet joined with George Washington to fight against the empire.
In between those two wars, he purchased a tract of land in Milford that was approximately 400 acres.
In January 1776, Haslet was commissioned as a Colonel and put in charge of the recently formed Delaware regiment.
He served under Washington in the early engagements with the British on Long Island and at White Plains.
Haslet took part in the crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas night 1776.
However eight days later at the battle of Princeton John Haslet died in action.
The marker near the Kent county Sussex County line was erected in 2013.