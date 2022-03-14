MILTON, De - As Milton developed into the late 1800s it was challenged to deal with fires without a true fire department. To meet this need and help service the town, the Volunteer Fire Company of Milton became a reality on November 14,1901 with Chief Charles H. Davidson and 26 men.
An ambulance service was established in 1948. That resulted in the construction of the current location on Front St that started in 1949 with the new station dedicated the following year. . A major renovation occurred in 1981.