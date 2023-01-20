GEORGETOWN, Del. - Eleanor, who also goes by Ellie, is an Aussie mix at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. She is around two-years-old and searching for a forever family.
"She has done great with other dogs so far since she is a little bit on the shyer side," says Behavior Enrichment Coordinator Gracie Thomas. "We've been recommending calmer dogs, maybe a calm household, but nothing we couldn't introduce into her."
BVSPCA says registration is now open for its Critter Camp. Thomas says the week-long program offers animal-themed activities, like puppy yoga, arts and crafts, and even exotic animals.
Click here to pick a date to register for Critter Camp.
Click here to adopt a pet like Eleanor.