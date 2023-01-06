GEORGETOWN, Del. - Bradford is a seven-year-old small dog. The Brandywine Valley SPCA says he is a terrier mix and looking for his forever home.
"I think a lot of times folks don't think they can find little dogs at the shelter," says Director of Marketing Sara Smith. "He is a really good example of our work with overcrowded shelters because he comes from the south where they have high euthanasia rates and super overcrowding."
BVSPCA says Bradford is open to meeting other dogs, but he does like to have his own bed and place to sleep.
Smith says volunteer opportunities are available heading into 2023 for those interested to help out at the shelter or its community events.
"Even if you're not an animal person, maybe this year is the year that you want to give back to your community and we can help you with that," Smith says.
