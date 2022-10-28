GEORGETOWN, Del. - Bear is a 4-year-old mixed breed dog at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. As his name may suggest, Bear has soft brown, fluffy fur.
Community Engagement Coordinator Yasmine Franqui says Bear is looking for a new place to call home after his owner passed away. She says Bear is docile and well-behaved.
"He does know how to sit," Franqui says. "He does know how to go down, although he acts like he can't hear you. He will eventually do it."
BVSPCA says Bear would like to coexist with another dog, but he is not the most playful. He will be at the Wags, Witches and Warlocks event in Bethany Beach on Saturday, which includes a parade and costume contest.
"We will be in Bethany Beach from 9 a.m. to around 1 p.m. and the entire party will be to benefit our Paws for Change program."
Franqui suggests going a size up for pet Halloween costumes so that they're not too tight.
"If they're a more energetic pet, maybe don't give them something that is a little too constricting that they will feel like they want to thrash out in."
Bear is eligible for the "Find Your New Boo" Halloween adoption promotion, which runs through October 30th. Adoption fees are waived for dogs that are at least a year old and weigh at least 40 pounds and cats 6 months and older.
