REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Roscoe is a four-month-old Black Lab mix. The Humane Animal Partners (HAP) says he came to them through a transport from the south.
"He's a timid little puppy, typical puppy in some ways, with running around and being playful, but in new situations, he is a little shy still," says Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director Leigh McKinley. "We're helping him build his confidence. Who knows what he's gone through in his first four months of life."
McKinley says Roscoe's new family will need to be patient with him, give him time to settle into a new environment, keep noises to a minimum, and reward his positive behavior.
HAP is still finalizing its plans for Giving Tuesday, the global fundraising movement that raises money for nonprofits each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
Click here to adopt Roscoe or another pet at Humane Animal Partners.