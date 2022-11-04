REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Angel is a two-year-old Terrier mix, who just had a litter of nine puppies.
Humane Animal Partners (HAP) says Angle has been with them for a couple of weeks. She has made some dog friends and has a low-to-medium energy level.
"She hasn't been cat tested yet, but her temperament and personality just gets along with everybody, so we know she'll find the right home," says Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director Leigh McKinley.
HAP is hosting a low-cost vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, November 6th. It is a first come, first serve event for any pets that need to get updated on their vaccines.
Later in November, HAP is hosting its "Save 'Em By The Sea: Casino Night" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on November 16th. There will be a silent auction, raffle baskets, a Sinatra era entertainer, dancing, food and drinks all in the Baywood Greens ballroom in Millsboro.
Click here to adopt.