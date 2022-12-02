REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Humane Animal Partners says a Good Samaritan found Bryce wandering the streets. The one-year-old dog is now waiting for a forever family at the Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center.
Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director Leigh McKinley says Bryce loves to give hugs and would do best with an adventurous family. He gets along with other dogs at HAP.
HAP is partnering with Concord Pet on Coastal Highway for their "Moonlight Madness" 30 percent off sale on Sunday, December 4th. McKinley says customers can shop for items on the shelter's wish list and put it in their van starting at 8 a.m. Click here to Stuff the Van.
For anyone who has been having trouble getting an appointment with a veterinarian to get their pets up to date on vaccinations, HAP has its last low cost vaccine clinic of 2022 on Sunday, December 11th. The community can bring their pets to the Rehoboth Beach facility from 10 a.m. to noon.
"It is a first come first serve event that is for anybody in the community who needs to get their pets updated on vaccine boosters," McKinley says.
Click here for the adoption process.