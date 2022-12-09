GEORGETOWN, Del. - If you're looking for a lap dog, Johnny might be your guy. He is a Beagle at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.
"Johnny is a really good example of the work we do every single day in Delaware," says Sara Smith with BVSPCA. "We're the only open-intake shelter in the state of Delaware that takes in strays and lost pets and Johnny came in as a stray and we try to find their owners, and if we can't, then we try to find a new forever home for them."
Smith says Johnny came to BVSPCA with another Beagle.
"Maybe they were in the same home together or they were found running in the street together," Smith says. "Whatever the case, he seems okay on his own but, but we'll do whatever we can do to get them into new forever homes."
Johnny will be $35 to adopt at BVSPCA's Mega Adoption Event on December 10th and 11th. BVSPCA is closing its campuses Friday through Sunday and going to the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington. The event is in partnership with Petco Love and Bob's by Skechers. There will be over 1,000 animals. The $35 fee includes spay and neuter, vaccinations, and microchipping.
Click here for event details.
Click here to adopt.