REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Oscar and Bentley are a bonded pair of dogs at the Humane Animal Partners. Their owner surrendered them and now the Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center is working to find them a home they can go into together.
"Bentley is a two-and-a-half year old Chihuahua mix and Oscar is a one-and-a-half year old Terrier mix," says Adoption Center Director Leigh McKinley. "They really rely on each other. They enjoy each other's companies, they play, they bounce around, and they really are a spirited pair, full of personality."
McKinley says the doggie duo walks well on a leash together, do well in kennels, and have some training.
Click here to adopt.