Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal areas in the Delaware counties of Kent and Sussex. Tidal areas in the New Jersey counties of Cumberland and Cape May. * WHEN...Until noon today. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 23/09 AM 7.8 2.1 1.9 Moderate 23/09 PM 2.6 -3.1 -1.5 None 24/09 AM 5.1 -0.6 -0.6 None 24/10 PM 3.3 -2.4 -0.9 None 25/10 AM 5.5 -0.2 -0.2 None 25/10 PM 4.0 -1.7 0.2 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 23/08 AM 7.1 2.5 1.6 Moderate 23/09 PM 2.7 -2.0 -1.1 None 24/09 AM 4.5 -0.2 -1.0 None 24/09 PM 2.8 -1.9 -1.0 None 25/10 AM 4.9 0.2 -0.6 None 25/10 PM 3.5 -1.2 -0.3 None Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 23/09 AM 9.1 2.8 2.2 Moderate 23/09 PM 5.2 -1.1 -0.1 None 24/09 AM 7.0 0.7 0.2 None 24/10 PM 5.0 -1.3 -0.4 None 25/10 AM 7.0 0.7 0.1 None 25/10 PM 5.1 -1.2 0.1 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 23/07 AM 6.4 2.4 1.5 Moderate 23/07 PM 2.7 -1.3 -0.5 None 24/08 AM 3.9 -0.1 -1.1 None 24/08 PM 2.3 -1.7 -1.0 None 25/09 AM 3.9 -0.1 -1.1 None 25/09 PM 2.6 -1.4 -0.7 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 23/07 AM 7.3 2.2 1.4 Moderate 23/07 PM 3.0 -2.1 -0.9 None 24/08 AM 4.8 -0.3 -1.2 None 24/08 PM 3.0 -2.1 -1.0 None 25/08 AM 4.9 -0.2 -0.6 None 25/09 PM 3.7 -1.4 -0.3 None &&