GEORGETOWN, Del. - Mommas is a three-year-old dog at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. Her adoption fee is covered through the end of the year thanks to one adoption special.
BVSPCA says Mommas is polite, patient, and kid friendly.
She's incredibly sweet and very, very calm," says Behavior Enrichment Coordinator Gracie Thomas.
Mommas was also full of hugs when she stopped by WRDE. Her adoption fee is sponsored by "Gabriel and Emma’s Gift." A generous donor is covering the adoption fee for large adult dogs in memory of their beloved dogs. To qualify, dogs must be at least a year old and weigh at least 40 pounds. The special runs through December 31st, 2022.
BVSPCA is closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day, but it will be open for normal hours on Christmas Eve.
Click here to adopt.