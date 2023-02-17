GEORGETOWN, Del. - Theodore is eligible for an adoption special at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. It's Valentine's weekend round two at the shelter.
Dogs one year and older that weigh at least 40 pounds and cats 6 months or older are $14 to adopt through February 19th, 2023.
Theodore is around 5 years old and BVSPCA says he's been with them for a few months.
"He loves meeting everybody," says Behavior Enrichment Coordinator Gracie Thomas. "We suggest bringing the whole family down and he'll do great."
Critter Camp signups are open. Thomas says the slots are filling quickly. At camp kids get to interact with pets in animal-based activites.
"We have a trail beautiful trail, all types of paintings of the dogs, for the dogs," Thomas says. "It's really great, all types of activities."
Click here to adopt Theodore.
Click here to sign up for Critter Camp.