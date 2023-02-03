GEORGETOWN, Del. - Harlie is a happy puppy at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. She's only about a year old and has soft white fur with some spots and clear blue eyes.
"She's a really good example of how we are the only open intake shelter for lost and stray pets in the state of Delaware," says BVSPCA Director of Communications Sara Smith. "She's been with us about a month and she came in with a little bit of some skin issues, so we've been treating her and getting her healthy and ready to find a forever home. As you can see, she has lots of puppy energy. A household that's ready to give and get out all the energy, that would be a great place for her."
Smith says Harlie has been around kids and other dogs and would do well in any home that can accomodate all of her energy.
Click here to adopt.