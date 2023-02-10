REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Loni could be your Valentine if you adopt him in time for the holiday. He's a four-month-old Shepherd mix.
Humane Animal Partners says Loni arrived with a sister who has already been adopted.
"He's actually come a long way since he came to us about a week and a half ago, where he was pretty nervous and shy at first," says Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director Leigh McKinley. "His confidence is growing every day and we know he's just going to blossom into a to a wonderful dog as he continues to grow."
Groom Church in Lewes is putting on a piano concert that benefits the Humane Animal Partners on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. McKinley says attendees can expect to hear love songs frm the 70's. Click here to buy tickets.
The Humane Animal Partners is also recognizing the Super Bowl this Sunday. Loni was tasked with predicting the winning team. After a little back and forth between two treat bowls labeled for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Loni ate the treat in front of the Chiefs logo.
Click here to adopt Loni or another pet at the Humane Animal Partners.