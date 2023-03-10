REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Bronx is 9-months-old and up for adoption at Humane Animal Partners.
"He was found as a stray in the south and he has an extra little sad twist to his story," says Adoption Center Director Leigh McKinley. "He was actually found stuck in a fence, but somebody found him and brought him to the right facility down there and he has since made his way to us and we couldn't be happier.
McKinley says Bronx is full of love, has a great temperament, and enjoys spending time with his doggy friends. Bronx proves that no dog is too big to be a lap dog. He likes to stand on his hind legs to give out hugs to everyone he meets.
Humane Animal Partners is partnering with Dewey Beer Co. for a beer and pet adoption event on March 20th from 12 to 9 p.m. at the Dewey Beach location. The event is titled "Dewey Gives 20" because 20% of taproom sales will support the shelter's programs.
Click here to adopt a pet like Bronx.