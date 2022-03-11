Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EST SATURDAY TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From 10 AM EST Saturday to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&