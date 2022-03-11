GEORGETOWN, Del. - Catherine of the Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus is one year old and has already had a litter of kittens. BVSPCA says she proved to be a strong momma while in foster and they are hoping she finds a home soon, like some of her kittens already have.
BVSPCA is hosting a free pet vaccination clinic in partnership with Petco Love. It takes place Saturday, March 12th at the Delaware State Fair Grounds. Pre-registration is not required. The clinic will be drive-thru format. BVSPCA says free services include rabies vaccines, distemper or FVRCP vaccines, and pet food.
