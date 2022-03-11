bvspca kittens

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Francis and Mary of the Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus stopped by WRDE Coast TV News Today at about two months old.

Francis is a male kitten and Mary is his sister. BVSPCA says they won't be available for adoption right away because they have a birthday party to attend on Saturday, March 12th.

BVSPCA is hosting a free pet vaccination clinic in partnership with Petco Love. It takes place Saturday, March 12th at the Delaware State Fair Grounds. Pre-registration is not required. The clinic will be drive-thru format. BVSPCA says free services include rabies vaccines, distemper or FVRCP vaccines, and pet food. 

Click here for more information about BVSPCA's vaccine clinics.

Click here to adopt.

