REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Kiro of the Delaware Humane Association greets everyone he meets with a hug. If you're lucky, the Bernese Mountain Dog Mix will even take you for a dance. He is just over two-years-old and seeking a forever home.
"He's got a big smile on his face all the time," says Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director Leigh Dempsey. "He's a very happy boy, he's easygoing, he hangs out in the kennel. He's excited when people come into the room to take him out, but otherwise he's a pretty chill dog, would do best in a family that has some activity, but it's not going to be go go go all the time family."
DHA is holding a St. Catty's Day adoption special. All adult cats are 50 percent off through Sunday, March 20th.
Dempsey says a big transport of animals recently arrived, so the shelter is full of pets hoping to find their forever homes.
Click here for the adoption application.