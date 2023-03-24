GEORGETOWN, Del. - Woodreaux is just shy of two years and hoping to spend many more in a forever home.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus says the Australian Cattle mix is full of energy.
"We have a trail here that he absolutely loves," says Behavior Enrichment Coordinator Gracie Thomas. "He does a lot of walks for other dogs. We just recommend if there's any other ones in the home that you come and meet at the shelter together."
BVSPCA is hosting "Love at First Sit: Speed Dating Adoption Event" on April 1. The event will be held at the Georgetown Campus from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. that day. Woodreaux will be there to meet potential adopters if he hasn't found a forever home by then.
"We're going to set like little timers," Thomas says. "I think we're doing about five minutes per dog and then once it rings, you switch. If there's anybody that has caught your interest, we write it down and you get to go back and spend more time with that dog."
