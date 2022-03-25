GEORGETOWN, Del. - Doyle is a 4 year old Shiba Inu mix from the Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus.
He is a doll of a pup and is as sweet as he looks," says Community Engagement Coordinator Yasmine Franqui. "He recently has been in tons of doggie playgroups where he's made tons of new friends with our shelter pets."
Franqui says Doyle is playful and would love to go on long walks, but he would do best in a home where the family will let him have his downtime when he needs it!
BVSPCA asks potential adopters to bring all family members, including other dogs in the household, to the shelter for a meet and greet before taking home a new forever friend.
