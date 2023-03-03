GEORGETOWN, Del. - Eren is only about a year old, but has already settled down to be a calm puppy. He came to the Brandywine Valley SPCA as a stray and is searching for his forever home.
He even has lived with a dog in the past from what we understand, so yeah he'd be great for a family that already has a pet or is looking to add a new calm puppy to their to their house," says Director of Communications Sara Smith.
BVSPCA is participating in the Do More 24 Delaware fundraiser. People can donate to causes throughout the state for 24 hours until March 3rd, 2023 at 6 p.m.
"Every dollar that you give is matched," Smith says. "It'll be $2 for every dollar that you give. It helps us rehome and reunite lost pets across Delaware.
BVSPCA is also participating in the North Shore Animal League Tour For Life. Smith says the tour stops at 66 locations, including the Dover PetSmart from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. BVSPCA will have 50 or more adoptable pets.
"We have a special, $10 for adult cats and $25 for large, adult dogs," Smith says. "Eren will be there. He's a little too little for our special, but he's worth every penny.
