GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA says Kristoff came to them as a stray. He's about three years old.
Sara Smith with BVSPCA says they call Kristoff a potato because he likes to lounge around.
"He would be great with anyone he really," Smith says. "He has the stamina to take take walks, but he also just really wants to chill and hang out at home."
Kristoff is eligible for BVSPCA's Love at First Sit: Speed Dating Adoption Event on April 1st from 12 to 2 p.m at the Georgetown Campus only.
"You can have an intimate one-on-one date with each of the dogs and then you'll switch spots and keep moving around campus at any time. You can stop and say I would like to prolong my date and get to know your dog a little bit more," Smith says. "You'll learn so much about them and see them in more of a better environment than their kennels."
Click here to adopt.