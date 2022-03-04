REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Asia of the Delaware Humane Association is 3 years and 9 months old. The terrier mix is eligible for a $22 adoption special that runs through Sunday, March 6th.
DHA describes Asia as a medium to high energy dog, who loves to go for her walks and romp around. She lovingly cuddled up to everyone she met at WRDE.
"In partnership with the North Shore Animal League, it's called the Tour For Life," says Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director Leigh Dempsey. "It's a $22 adoption fee for dogs that have been waiting 22 days or more and Asia is eligible for this promotion, so she's only $22 to take home and give you a lifetime of love."
DHA is also participating in the Do More 24 Delaware fundraiser that runs until Friday, March 4th at 6 p.m. Their goal is to raise $20,000.
"The money is going to help support our transport program that we use to transport animals in from other overcrowded shelters where they are possibly in jeopardy of euthanasia," Dempsey says. "We want to get the animals out from those overcrowded shelters as quickly as we can and that money would go to help for that program."
Click here to adopt.